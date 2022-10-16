Haitian singer Michael ‘Mikaben’ Benjamin dies on stage while performing in Paris

Haiti’s most prominent singer, composer, guitarist, and producer Michael Benjamin, popularly called Mikaben collapsed and died on stage in Paris after being greeted by a jubilant audience.

Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry led Haitians in mourning the death of the icon “I am devastated by the news of the sudden death of young and very talented artist Michael Benjamin ‘Mikaben’. He is a great reference to Haitian music which has just passed away. The country and the Haitian youth have lost a beautiful soul. I extend my condolences to his family, friends, and the music community as a whole,” Henry said in a statement.

Culture Minister, Emmelie Prophet Milcé, said he learned with “dismay,” the death of the 41-year-old artiste, adding his death “is a huge loss for the country and for Haitian music.

“Emmelie Prophet Milcé bows before the remains of this great artist and offers his sympathies to his family, his parents, the cultural sector saddened by this departure,” the culture minister added.

Media reports said that Benjamin, alias “Mikaben” had been invited by the Carimi group, which was celebrating his reunion when he suddenly collapsed on stage just after performing his hit song “Ou pati”.

Emergency services were rushed to the venue but the singer could not be resuscitated.

He was discovered by the Haitian public in 1999, during the competition “Chante Nwèl” of Télémax. Mikaben had for 20 years, a musical career crowned with success, whether in Haiti or abroad.

Tourism Minister Luz Kurta Cassandra François in extending her condolences, described him as “a true ambassador for Haiti, with an extraordinary talent that transpired in every song and collaboration. “He left surrounded by the energy and the light of his fans, faithful to the end to his art and his love for the alma mater. He will be missed by all of us,” she added.

Haiti Ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, said “the warrior fell sporting his blue and red in the eyes of the world on his battlefield. You represented not only your generation but all of Haiti,” while the former First Lady, Martine Moïse, said “a young star has gone out before our amazed eyes, leaving us in sadness.

“You carried your Motherland in your heart. You sang Ayiti, you made it known everywhere until your last breath. Sympathies to your family, friends and fans. Good crossing dear Mika”.

Haiti’s internationally renowned musician, Wyclef Jean, in a message on Twitter wrote “Rest in Peace King Mikaben, gone too soon”.