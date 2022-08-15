Guyana’s Election Commissioner Bibi Shadick dies

Guyana Elections Commissioner, Bibi Shadick died at her home on Saturday.

Shadick who once served as minister of social services was also a former chairman of the Guyana Broadcasting Authority and a former member of parliament.

She was an attorney and teacher by profession.

- Advertisement -

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana announced her death.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Shadick from the political and legal fraternity.

President Irfaan Ali in a statement said he last saw Shadick on Friday.

“Only yesterday I had the opportunity of sitting in her presence and listening to her wise counsel. This exceptional soul has given Guyana the best of her life. Her contribution as an educator, cabinet minister, lawyer, and leader in the PPP, humanitarian and social work is beyond question. This champion of democracy, freedom and development of Guyana was and will continue to be a great inspiration to me. May Allah grant her peace and a place in the highest heavens,” Ali said.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who is the general secretary of the People’s Progressive Party said “Cde Shadick served in many capacities, including as a member of parliament and minister of human services and social security, and more recently, a commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) up until her passing. She left a rich legacy of service to the people of Guyana.”

In its tribute, the Guyana Elections Commission said it has been left saddened by the sudden and shocking death of Commissioner Bibi Shadick.

According to GECOM, “as a Commissioner at GECOM, Bibi Shadick’s efforts were consistently focused on the efficient management of registration and election projects as constitutionally mandated, enacted in the legislation as well as international best practices. Her principled position was to ensure that there was compliance with fiscal and administrative procedures.”

Shadick also served on the University of Guyana’s Council for more than ten years and once served as the Pro Chancellor of the University.

“Ms. Shadick remained interested in education and in the University until the end of her life, having written several notes in recent times, most recently to express her delight in seeing the launch of UG’s International Centre for Excellence in Educator, Innovation and Development just two months ago,” the University of Guyana said.

Bibi Shadick was 76 years old.

CMC/