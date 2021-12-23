Guyana Gov’t Warns Against Having Christmas Parties

The National COVID-19 Task Force in Guyana on Tuesday warned it would be “taking a strong stance against unauthorized events”, as Guyanese prepare to celebrate the Christmas season.

In a statement, the National Task Force said while it has noted the great demands by sections of the public to celebrate Christmas the traditional way, it cannot drop its guards due to the new Omicron variant.

“Due to the current epidemiological situation, the emergency measures will remain in full effect in order to protect our population from the impending Omicron Variant,” the statement said, adding that in keeping with the gazetted order, it is prohibited to promote or host entertainment events, to attend parties or discotheques.

The gazetted order allows the full reopening of bars and casinos while maintaining a ban on activities at creeks and beaches.

“The National Covid-19 task force would be taking a strong stance against unauthorized events, unregulated bars and street parties, breaches of the curfew and other infringements to the COVID measures. Conditional approvals may be given for specific activities on request,” the Task Force said.

The government recently announced that ministries and agencies would not be allowed to host Christmas gatherings, but instead, workers are being provided with small hampers.

The private sector is also being encouraged to put a hold on all gatherings and the Task Force is advising people to celebrate Christmas within their households and limit their travels.

Religious observances, according to the Task Force are covered under the guidelines for places of worship in the emergency measures.

Guyana has recorded 1, 033 deaths and 38, 891 infections linked to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year.

CMC