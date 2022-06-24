fbpx
Grenada PM Keith Mitchell wins seat but ruling party faces uphill task to retain government

Mitchell polled 2,211 votes as against 773 for Jonathan LaCrette
By Santana Salmon

GEORGE’S, Grenada,– Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has won his St. George North West seat in the general election on Thursday, but his ruling New National Party (NNP) appears to be fighting an uphill battle to retain the government.

Mitchell, who called the general election ahead of the constitutional March 2023 deadline, polled 2,211 votes as against 773 for Jonathan LaCrette of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But the NDC, which entered the election without a seat in the parliament having lost the last two general elections by a 15-nil margin, is now leading in nine of the 15 constituencies.

The NDC leader, the 44-year-old attorney, Dickon Mitchell is leading comfortably in the St. David seat where he is challenging the incumbent Foreign Affairs Minister, Oliver Joseph.

(More to come)

