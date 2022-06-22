Political parties launch manifestos ahead of Grenada general election

Grenada’s two main political parties have launched their manifestos as they prepare for Thursday’s general election that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell called ahead of the March 2023 constitutional deadline.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its 52-page “Transforming Grenada” document on Monday night, a few hours ahead of the ruling New National Party (NNP) manifesto launch on Tuesday.

Both the NNP and the NDC are contesting all 15 seats in the June 23 general election, with the NNP having swept all the parliamentary seats in the last two general elections. There are five political parties and one independent candidate in the race.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Mitchell, 75, who has already indicated that this will be his last general election, said the manifesto outlines the plans for the future socio-economic development of the island under an NNP administration.

“This is a manifesto of hope…and also of opportunities…it outlines a road map for the future,” Mitchell said, insisting “this document is achievable.

Prime Minister Mitchell urged the nation to regard the manifesto as “a developmental bible,” saying “always referring to it …for guidance as we go forward within the next five years.

“We have bold plans and bold initiatives and with leadership and the team working together, discipline and commitment, this document is achievable,” he added.

The NNP is promising improved housing, jobs, start-up for small businesses, further assistance for those in the information, technology, and communication (ICT) sector as aid to farmers, tourism, and the health sectors.

The NDC, under the new leadership of 44-year-old attorney, Dickon Mitchell said its vision is for a “sustainable, equitable and prosperous Grenada”.

“The National Democratic Congress believes that now is the time for a new approach in the leadership and management of Grenada. We cannot continue on the same path with failed policies, bankrupt idea and the same old team that has failed to transform the lives and living conditions for Grenadians.

“We firmly believe that as a people we can do much better. The National Democratic Congress believes that we can once again instill confidence, faith and hope in our people,” The NDC leader added.

The NDC said it is prior commitments will be honoring the payment of the pension to public servants, pay public servants twice per month to assist in addressing cash flow challenges, as well as undertake a collaborative review of wages with the private and labour sectors.

In addition, the NDC is promising the construction of a new modern hospital with teaching facilities, fully implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme and create and facilitating access to housing that will increase substantially the number of Grenadian families who own and live in their own homes.

The party is also promising that if elected to office, it will guarantee “free universal education up to community college” with a strong focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

CMC/