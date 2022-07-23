Good day for Caribbean Athletes at World Champs 

As Jamaica went quiet and without a medal on Day Eight of the 18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Friday, Caribbean neighbors picked up the slack and a number of medals for themselves.

The Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo romped home in the women’s 400m final in a world-leading 49.11 seconds in a sweep of the podium places for the Caribbean.

The Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino finished second in 49.60 seconds, with Barbados’ Sada Williams, who trains with the Jamaican-based MVP, finishing third in a National Record 49.75 seconds in what was her country’s maiden medal in the event at the World Championships.

Jamaica’s pair of Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod finished fifth and seventh in 50.36 and 50.78 seconds, respectively, while Paulino’s compatriot Fiordaliza Cofil was sixth in 50.57 seconds.

In the men’s equivalent, Grenada’s Kirani James was the top performer from the Caribbean, as he finished second in 44.48 seconds to American Michael Norman in 44.29 seconds.

Third place went to Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith in 44.66 seconds.

Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor was seventh in 45.30 seconds, while Jonathan Jones of Barbados finished in eighth and last in 46.13 seconds.

Jamaica had Rushell Clayton in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles but she was no match for American Sydney McLaughlin who obliterated the world record with an effortless 50.68 seconds.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands was second in a season’s best 52,27 seconds, with third going to Dalilah Mohammad in a season’s best 53.13 seconds.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams advanced to Saturday’s final after contesting the heats earlier on Friday.

The women’s team comprising Briana Williams, Natalliah Whyte, Remona Burchell and Kemba Nelson were good enough for second place in 42.37 seconds.

The race was won by Great Britain in a World-Leading 41.99 seconds.

The men’s quartet of Ackeem Blake, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Conroy Jones and Jelani Walker advanced as one of the two fastest losers after finishing fourth in a season’s best 38.33 seconds.

France won the event in 38.09 seconds ahead of Canada in 38.10 with the Republic of South Africa third in 38.31 seconds.

In the women’s 800m semi-final, Natoya Goule made progress as Jamaica’s only participant, clocking 1:58.73 minutes for second place behind Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in 1:58.51 minutes in Semi-Final.

Jamaica also had another chance with Adelle Tracey who finished in third place in 2:00.21 minutes but failed to advance as one of the fastest losers.