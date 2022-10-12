Fraser- Pryce, Jackson among ten vying for 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award 

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo are among the ten nominees announced today by World Athletics for the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Fraser-Pryce created history last season winning her fifth 100m World title which made her the first running athlete to win five titles since the World Championships began in 1983.

At age of 35, the Jamaican was also the oldest woman to win a sprint title, also ran a world leading 10.62 seconds among her record seven sub-10.70 100m races of the season.

The previous record of four was set by compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in 2021.

Fraser-Pryce also won a fifth Diamond League trophy in Zurich.

Jackson, 28, won her first global individual sprint title when she ran a world-leading 21.45 and the second fastest time in history to win the 200m at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jackson also captured the Diamond League 200 meters crown.

Miller-Uibo, meanwhile, was a three-time champion in 2022, winning the World Indoor 400m title in March and the World 400m title in July and the NACAC title in August.

The three Caribbean powerhouses are joined by Nigerian Tobi Amusan the 100-meter hurdles world record holder, American Chase Ealy, and Sydney Mclaughlin the World Shot Putt and 400-meter record holder. Kimberly Garcia the world 20km race champion from Peru and the world 1500 meters champion Faith Kipyegon from Kenya. The world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and world high jump silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine round out the top ten.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50 percent of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 percent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday October 31.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.