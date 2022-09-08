fbpx
Shericka Jackson wins first Diamond League 200m title

By Micaiah Morgan

Shericka Jackson has added to her impressive 200m resume after winning her first Diamond League title in the event on Thursday at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

Jackson quickly outpaced her competitors and won in 21.80 seconds.

Shericka Jackson was followed by Tokyo Games bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas (22.38 seconds) and American Tamara Clark, who finished third in 22.42 seconds.

Jenna Prandini (22.45) of the United States and Mujinga Kambundji (22.65) of Switzerland finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

