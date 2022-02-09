Fire in Trinidad destroys 9 Businesses, $40M+ in Losses.

Just as it seemed the weather improved to reduce bush fires in Trinidad and Tobago, there was a massive structural fire on the corner of Bamboo Main Road and Hosein Circular, Valasayn, on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service said it went on the scene with 75 fire officers and seven vehicles after receiving reports of smoke following a loud explosion. Upon arrival, they discovered several buildings, including a used car dealership, alight.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, further investigation revealed that the primary source of the fire was a warehouse owned by Joey Ferlong. It housed D and D; Toyo; Dibbles; Terex; T and M; Autoplex; Tasha; Big Waves; and One Stop.

There is an estimated $45-million in losses.

Businessman reported the fire

Businessman Inshan Ishmael whose business place is opposite where the fire started, said it began at the northern side of the business block called “Autoplex.”

“This fire started opposite to my home. My daughter heard a few noises and thought it was people offloading containers, but when I came downstairs and heard the noise, I peeped outside and saw smoke emanating from the first building on the northern side and fire, so I immediately raised an alarm,” Ishmael said.

“Neighbours started to assist with a fire hose, but because of diesel and oil and other combustible items, in less than ten minutes, the entire northern side was on fire. The fire spread quickly because of the high wind conditions traveled west and then made a U-turn,” he added.

Ishmael said the most embarrassing thing was that the fire officials ran out of water about three times. Fire firefighters depended on water trucks dispatched by the Water and Sewerage Authority.

He says the area has no fire hydrants and that seven years ago, even his own business had burnt down because of this.

Another tenant shared his frustration saying, “I lost millions of dollars, and I am stressed out. So many people are out of jobs now. It’s nine businesses that burnt.”

A fire officer on the scene admitted that they were challenged by the flames but assured that they were working feverishly to extinguish and control the blaze.

“Because of the nature of the businesses, the fires will keep reigniting, but we are doing our best with what we have at the moment.”