Ethiopian Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie to attend Heritage Week celebrations in Jamaica

President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie will be Jamaica’s special guest for Heritage Week, Culture Minister Olivia Grange has announced.

Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie, will arrive in Jamaica on Thursday, October 13, for a week of official engagements.

The prince will attend a number of activities in celebration of Heritage Week, including the National Honors and Awards Ceremony at King’s House and the National Heritage Week Interfaith Service.

He will also meet with the nation’s leaders including the governor general, the prime minister, and the leader of the Opposition as well as members of the Ethiopian and Rastafari communities and the National Council on Reparations.

Grange says the visit of Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie is part of the ongoing celebration of Jamaica 60 and she looks forward to welcoming him and his delegation to Jamaica.

Grange further added she is “very happy that the prince’s visit will take place during Heritage Week when the nation pays tribute to the work and sacrifice of the national heroes as well as the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities.”

Heritage Week — which culminates with National Heroes’ Day on Monday, 17, will be celebrated under the theme ‘Re-igniting Greatness through our Heritage’.

CMC/