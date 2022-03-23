Jamaican Gov’t Pushes for Reparations Amid Royal Visit Controversy

Advertisement

The Jamaican government is pushing for slavery reparations from Britain, amid the royal visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

At a three-day retreat over the weekend, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange urged the National Council on Reparations (NCR) to become more proactive and “move from talking into action”.

“We need a roadmap for legal and diplomatic actions which will bring us monetary reparation,” Minister Grange said while addressing the members of the NCR. “We need that roadmap that will extinguish a debt we have never owed.”

According to the minister, the reparations council must “seize the moment of the global movement and momentum in favor of the alignment of our local and global human experiences with the human right we have to equality and equity.”

The push for reparations came days before Prince William and Kate arrive in Jamaica. Their visit which starts Tuesday is part of a larger Caribbean tour that coincides with the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, but many Jamaicans have already rejected the Royals’ visit.

The couple has already visited Belize, where a group of residents protested against their visit.

On Sunday, a group of Jamaican business leaders, politicians and other members of society published an open letter to the Royals, calling for slavery reparation payments and an apology for colonialism.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” read the letter published by the Advocates Network.

The group includes Attorney and NCR Deputy Chairman Bert Samuels, Professor Trevor Munroe, and Former Senator Imani Duncan-Price.

“During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship and colonialism.

We are saddened that more progress has not been made given the burden of our colonial inheritance. We nonetheless celebrate the many achievements of great Jamaicans who rejected negative, colonial self-concepts and who self-confidently succeeded against tremendous odds. We will also remember and celebrate our freedom fighters,” the letter added.

According to the Independent, Advocate Network plans to stage a protest outside the Jamaican British High Commission when the royal couple arrives in the country.

Also rejecting the Royals is popular entertainer Beenie Man. During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the Grammy award-winning deejay shared his thoughts on the British monarchy.

“We are just here, controlled by the British, ruled by the British law when you go in the court, it’s all about the Queen and the Queen serve and the Queen this and that – but what are they doing for Jamaica? They’re not doing anything for us,” he said.

He also added that Jamaicans would have preferred a visit from Prince Harry.

“If Harry was coming people would react different… people are going to meet Harry, but William… we don’t want to see that,” he said.

The controversy surrounding the Royal visit has reignited the debate on whether Jamaica will become a republic. Prime Minister Andrew Holness last hinted at the move in December, saying, “there is no question that Jamaica has to become a republic.”

In the meantime, the Royal couple will make courtesy calls on Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness; and head of the Jamaica Defence Force, Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman. They will also attend a State Dinner at King’s House, and visit Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew, the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, and the Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St. James over two-days.

Their itinerary published by Kensington Palace also says they will have engagements with the Jamaica Defence Force and activities celebrating reggae icon, Bob Marley, current groundbreaking musicians, and fledgling artistes.