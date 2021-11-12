Elaine Thompson-Herah Gives Reasons for Splitting with MVP Coaching Team

The fastest woman on earth, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has now given her reasons for splitting with her former coaching team, MVP, which includes the veteran international coach, Stephen Francis. In an interview with “Miss Kitty” on Nationwide News, the Olympic record holder said she has outgrown the Kingston-based coaching outfit that molded her career to her current stardom. MVP has been coaching Elaine since 2014 when she left Manchester High School and was picked up by Stephen’s Brother, Paul.

In the interim, she is working with her husband and coach, Derron Herah, a former athlete for Texas Tech University and Southwest Christian Junior College.

In the interview with Miss Kitty, Elaine said: “I am working with my husband. He is not my coach, he overseas my program.” She also admitted that her team is “not fully developed” but it is being worked on.

As to the real reason for leaving the prominent club and coach, the 2021 “Female Athlete of the Year said : “I think what I wanted for myself and based on the path that I am heading; MVP could not provide that anymore for me. I think doing it on my own will be better for me.”

News broke about the split almost three months ago, but she had dismissed the claims as rumors. On September 23 Elaine told Michael Holley and Michael Smith on Brother from Another Mother, that it was all rumors. “You know what the news media is like; I am the fastest woman alive, so they are going to try to create some form of news to try and distract the world. It’s rumors, of course. I have seen articles in the media [saying] that I have died… it’s always rumors. They always target me, I don’t know why,” she said.

In response, Stephen Francis said at the time: “I would not be surprised if she (Thompson-Herah) is not here. I don’t know if she is going to be here but neither do I for anybody else in her situation.” His response gave strength to the “rumors” that the relationship had ended.

On October 18th Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic gold medalist, confirmed in a press release that she was no longer working with the world-famous coach Stephen Francis and the MVP Club. A reason was not provided by the athlete at the time. She said: “In light of an abundance of requests from my fans and concerned Jamaicans, I want to assure everyone that I have begun my training independently and will continue to do so while I finalize all aspects of my team for the upcoming season.”

Elaine Outgrows MVP

Regarding her growth. She sharply insisted that she has outgrown the [MVP] environment. “What I want for myself, to better myself was not provided. So, I have to find ways to get it done,” she said.

She continued: “When you are a child, your parents gave you everything and you just accept it because you didn’t know what is best for you. I have grown and I am more mature, and I know what is best for me. What I have experienced is that things were given to me which I just have to accept when I was younger. I was happy and excited for everything. I am grateful but now I learn more, I know what is best for me, it’s time [to move on]”

The world number one female sprinter said she I appreciated everything that they [MVP] have done, “giving me that platform but sometimes you just have to move on and do what is best for you.”

She also confirmed that Nike is still her shoe company, dispelling rumors that she was changing sponsors.