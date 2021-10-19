Elaine Thompson-Herah Confirms Split from MVP Track Club

After dismissing earlier claims about her departure from the MVP Track Club last month, Jamaican two-time sprint Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed the split on Monday.

In a press statement, Thompson-Herah outlined that she has started pre-season training independently.

“In light of an abundance of requests from my fans and concerned Jamaicans, I want to assure everyone that I have begun my training independently and will continue to do so while I finalise all aspects of my team for the upcoming season,” she said.

Thompson-Herah also thanked everyone for their support and expressed appreciation to those who have reached out in concern.

“I remain committed to representing my country and to lead with courage and grace as I am aware that I inspire young women across the world who have dreams and who dare to see those dreams come to pass,” she added.

Thompson-Herah has been at the club under the guidance of Stephen Francis since 2014 and became the fastest woman alive this season with a 10.54-second clocking.

After reports circulated about the Olympian's departure last month, Thompson-Herah brushed the claims aside as "rumors". Francis also appeared coy when quizzed about the shocking development.

“In short, I would not be surprised if she (Thompson-Herah) is not here. I don’t know if she is going to be here but neither do I for anybody else in her situation,” Francis was quoted.

“What I can tell you is that I am not in the habit of revealing communication when occurs between me and my athletes so I can’t comment on that. I can’t tell you what Elaine has said to me or what I have said to her, and secondly, if she tells you that this is her plan, then I will sit and see what happens in the middle of October,” he added.

The world-famous coach, Stephen Francis has coached some of Jamaica's most successful athletes, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melaine Walker, Kaliese Spencer, Sherone Simpson, and Asafa Powell, all of whom left the MVP Track Club in less-than-smooth circumstances.