Earthquake rattles parts of Haiti

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled Thiotte in the south-east section of Haiti earlier Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or loss of lives, the Civil Protection Unit has said.

It said the quake occurred at 1.30 p.m. and was located at 18.26 degrees north latitude and 71.88 degrees west longitude, 4.42 km northeast of Thiotte.

The quake was also felt 36 km southeast of Ganthier in the west, 20 km northeast of Belle-Anse, and 59km southeast of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 12 km.

CMC/