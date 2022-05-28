World Bank approves funds to improve Haiti’s infrastructure, resilience to disaster

The World Bank has approved grant financing of US$120 million for the Haiti Resilient Connectivity and Urban Transport Accessibility Project.

The Bank also approved additional financing of US$11 million for the Haiti Strengthening Disaster Risk Management and Climate Resilience Project.

The Washington-based financial institution said the infrastructure grant will enhance rural connectivity in the South peninsula and improve climate-resilient urban mobility in Cap-Haïtien, while strengthening institutional capacity in the urban transport sector.

It said the Disaster Management Risk project will increase the emergency response and evacuation capacity of selected municipalities in high climate risk-prone areas.

“The combined effects of exposure to seismic risk and extreme weather events, and high level of environmental degradation, are key drivers of fragility, partly responsible for reversing the meagre socio-economic progress of the last decade,” said Laurent Msellati, World Bank Country Manager for Haiti.

The World Bank said urban transport in Haiti is a major limiting factor for access to economic activities, development, and economic growth.

It said congestion levels are severe in several major cities mainly due to a combination of the poor conditions of road infrastructure; suboptimal use of public street space; frequent climate-induced related disruptions and an unregulated public transport system, which contribute to constrains accessibility and creates long travel times.

At the same time, the World Bank said while recent efforts to improve the road network increased intercity connectivity, 50 percent of the national territory remains poorly connected, and some regions are totally isolated for days during the rainy season, which often comes with major storms and hurricanes.

It said the recent earthquake of August 2021 damaged more than 850 kilometers of primary and secondary roads in the southern region, resulting in damages to the transport sector of up to US$160 million and leaving more than 450,000 people isolated.

It said the project will also support the modernization and professionalization of public transport services in the targeted regions.

“As climate change is expected to increase the frequency, intensity, and impact of extreme weather events, an effective early warning system to warn citizens to prepare and be ready to evacuate when extreme weather events hit, could reduce the impact of these shocks.”

The Bank said between 1972 and 2022, Haiti has been hit by more than 110 disasters, adding that the upcoming hurricane season in the Caribbean region is predicted to be above average, with 14 to 21 named storms including three to six major hurricanes.

CMC/