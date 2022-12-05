British man killed others injured as gunmen opened fire in a bar in St. Lucia

A British man was killed and several others were injured when masked gunmen opened fire at a bar in St. Lucia late Saturday night.

An investigation has been launched following the incident at the popular establishment.

According to police reports, Donnie McKinnon, who manages the Soufriere Estate on the island was on the balcony of Steve’s Bar, along with his friend Peter Jackson, a 72-year-old photographer, when the gunmen approached.

McKinnon succumbed to his injuries, while Jackson, who has been living in St. Lucia for approximately 30 years, has been admitted to the hospital.

It’s also reported that other persons were also injured.

The police have assured the public that a statement on the status of the investigation will be released shortly.

