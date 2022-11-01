British man charged with rape at Jamaican hotel

Dewi Games, a British man has been charged with rape after following a woman into her hotel room and engaging in sexual intercourse with her without her consent at a hotel in Hanover on October 25.

The 29-year-old is an electrician from South Wales in the United Kingdom.

He was positively identified and charged on Friday, October 28.

According to Lucea police, the woman was at the hotel’s main pool at 8:00 p.m. when she approached Games and his wife for a charger.

Games offered to help, but he insisted on carrying it to her hotel room. Upon reaching the room he allegedly requested coffee.

It is alleged that Games then pushed the woman face down on a bed and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was made, and the police were alerted.

His arraignment is scheduled for the Lucea Parish Court on Wednesday, November 2.