Britain blocks Bermuda’s cannabis legislation

Bermuda’s governor Rena Lalgie Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom has blocked the Bermuda government’s controversial bid to legalize the use and production of cannabis in the British Overseas Territory.

“I previously announced that I had reserved the Cannabis Licensing Bill 2022 for the signification of her majesty’s pleasure under Section 35 (2) of the Bermuda Constitution. I have now received an instruction, issued to me on Her Majesty’s behalf, not to assent to the bill as drafted.

“The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs concluded that the bill, as currently drafted, is not consistent with obligations held by the UK and Bermuda under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances.

- Advertisement -

“I have informed the premier and relayed the UK’s continued desire to work with Bermuda on reforms within the scope of our existing international obligations,” the Governor added.

There was no immediate reaction from the David Burt government.

But last year, Premier Burt said if royal assent was not given to the bill, it would destroy relations between Bermuda and Britain.

In March, Parliament again passed controversial legislation making it legal to grow and sell cannabis in Bermuda. The bill was approved by 18 votes to six, with all opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) MPs voting against it.

Twelve months ago, the legislation was blocked in the Senate, but the Upper House cannot do so again.

The Cannabis Licensing Act 2022 was intended to create a regulated framework for the growth and sale of the drug.

The government had said a series of licenses would have been made available through a licensing authority, allowing people to not only possess more of the drug, but also to grow, harvest, sell, and export it.

At present, it is illegal to be in possession of more than seven grams of the drug.

CMC/