Body of missing correctional officer found – probe launch

The Jamaica Constabulary force has launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of Shannon Briscoe, a 38-year-old correctional officer who was reported missing on August 11.

The police on Saturday confirmed that Briscoe’s car was found in Trench Town in western Kingston on Friday.

His body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens St. Andrew and was later identified by his sister.

Briscoe worked at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston.

A motive for the murder has not been established

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has since condemned the murder of the correction officer and according to Commissioner of Corrections Lieutenant Colonel Gary Rowe the DCS family is saddened by the loss.

He said it has been a “gloomy day” for the department, especially the staff at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston where Briscoe was assigned up to the time of his death.

“We are intolerant of this unnecessary and selfish act of crime. We take this matter seriously and will be working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in whatever way we can, for those responsible to be brought to justice,” Rowe said.

The DCS said its Chaplaincy Unit will be providing counseling to those affected by the killing.

CMC/