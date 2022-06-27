Bodies of 3 Jamaicans found in Queens, New York

Three Jamaicans were found dead, including a woman who had her hands bound on a bed, inside a Queens home Friday afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.

They were identified by relatives as 55-year-old Karleen Barnett; her son, Dervon Brightly, 35; and a family friend Varshanna “Brittany” Malcolm, 22, who is believed to have been visiting.

The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the bed in a second-floor bedroom on 155th Street in South Jamaica just after 2 p.m., police said. She had two puncture wounds to her chest as her hands were bound together and tape covered her mouth, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

After finding the first victim, two other victims were discovered dead inside the home as well, police later said. They were found with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck, according to police.

Both of the latter two victims were found in the basement of the house. A door leading to the basement had been locked when officers arrived, two senior officials said.

Detectives are looking into whether a domestic dispute led to the deaths. So far no arrests have been made.

A relative of the deceased was the one who made the gruesome discovery and called 911, authorities said. Police brought that person in for questioning and later released him.

Police theorize that the three had been murdered at least three days before their bodies were discovered

Neighbours Zaman Asm, Ravi Persaud, and Asaiah Adams all expressed shock at the death of the three.

Six Jamaicans have now been murdered in the New York Metropolitan area since the beginning of the year.

.