Bahamas Government Welcomes New Ratings by CDC

The Bahamas government has welcomed the decision by the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lower the country’s COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating, saying that it bodes well for the economy.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the CDC had lowered the ratings from level three to level two, and that the reclassification “should continue to bode well for our economy and benefit our tourism sector”. A level three rating represents a high risk while level two is moderate risk.

“According to the CDC, a level two rating advises international travelers to be fully vaccinated before coming to The Bahamas. It also advises that unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel and if travel is necessary to discuss any concerns with a doctor.”

- Advertisement -

In November, the CDC reclassified the COVID-19 threat in The Bahamas from a level four “do not travel advisory to a level three warning”.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis is due to address the nation on Thursday night providing an update on the COVID-19 situation here following a briefing by the COVID-19 Task Force on Monday.

Former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis had earlier urged the government to address the nation on the situation,

“The government should be in discussions with the healthcare providers and the healthcare providers will guide them as to the way forward, but they must address the nation as to what we are seeing now,” he said.

CMC