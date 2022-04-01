Another member of reggae group Mighty Diamond Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson passes

Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson, a founding member of the iconic singing group, The Mighty Diamonds, has died.

This marks the second member of the group to pass in recent days following Tuesday night’s murder of lead singer Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on McKinley Crescent St Andrew, Jamaica.

Simpson, who was ailing for some time, passed away this morning.

Given his declining health, It is uncertain at this time if Simpson was informed about Tabby’s death.

Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson is now the only surviving member of the group.

The Mighty Diamonds is a Jamaican harmony trio with a strong Rastafarian influence. The group was formed in 1969 and remained together until 2012. They are best known for their debut album Right Time.

Shaw was the group’s lead vocalist, with Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson and ‘Lloyd’ Judge Ferguson providing harmony vocals. The ‘Diamond’ was added to the names of the members of the group over the years.

The group is known for classic songs such as Pass the Kutchie and I Need a Roof.

Pass the Kutchie, written by Ferguson and Simpson became an international hit twice, when it was first released on their 1982 album Changes and again when it was covered by Musical Youth with altered lyrics to remove the drug reference and was released as Pass the Dutchie.

Tabby, Bunny and Judge have released over forty albums in their long career. Their smooth harmonies and choreographed stage show were inspired by Motown vocal groups of the 1960s, The Temptations, The Impressions as well as Jamaican rock steady artistes, John Holt and Ken Boothe.

The Mighty Diamonds has received several local and international honors.

The group was bestowed the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021 on Jamaica’s 59th anniversary of independence.