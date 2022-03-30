Mighty Diamond lead singer Tabby Diamond among two killed in Drive-by shooting

Reggae musician ‘Tabby Diamond of the legendary band Mighty Diamond is among two people killed in a drive-by shooting on McKinley Crescent in St. Andrew, Jamaica.

Three other people were shot and injured in the attack.

The musician whose real name is Donald Orlando Shaw,67, was among a group seated on the roadway when they came under attack at about 9:45 pm last night.

They were rushed to the hospital by residents who heard the explosions where Shaw and another man were pronounced dead and the other three admitted.