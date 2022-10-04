17-year-old Kingston Technical student charged with murder

The 17-year-old female student from Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) who fatally stabbed her schoolmate last Thursday afternoon has been charged with murder.

Police sources said after a long question-and-answer session the student was charged on Monday for the killing of 16-year-old Michion Campbell.

The 17-year-old fifth-form student is scheduled to appear in the Family Court in downtown Kingston on Friday.

On Monday, Fayval Williams, the minister of education, visited KTHS after the traumatic incident.

Williams promised to utilize a program that will assist students in de-escalating conflict.

“The Ministry of Justice has a restorative justice program that can help our students understand how to de-escalate conflict situations when they arise, how to interact with each other peacefully, how to resolve disagreements, how to speak to each other, and how to work together rather than it resulting in fights and arguments,” Williams said.

Williams also acknowledged that many of the students will struggle to deal with the situation and will require psychosocial support.

“You are going to continue to ask the questions, you are going to sometimes, in the middle of the night, wake up and remember your schoolmate. Many of you were present when it happened and we need to give you special psychosocial support to help you deal with all the emotions you continue to feel,” she said.

Michion Campbell was stabbed on the left side of the neck and left side of her forehead during last week’s fight.

The other student received injuries to her wrist.

Both girls were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where Campbell succumbed to her injuries.