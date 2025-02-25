Business

Prime Minister Holness welcomes Fitch’s positive outlook on Jamaica’s economy

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the latest assessment from Fitch Ratings, which has reaffirmed Jamaica’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB-’, with a positive outlook.

Addressing a Diaspora Townhall in Barbados last Friday, following his participation in the 48th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government Meeting, Holness emphasized that Jamaica’s rating reflects significant progress in economic management.

“Jamaica’s BB- ratings reflect stronger governance than the peer median,” he said. “What does that mean? That Jamaica’s management is better than countries in its peer group. It reflects significant progress with debt reduction, a sound fiscal framework, and a strong political commitment to deliver large primary surpluses—that’s the rating agency’s review of Jamaica.”

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

According to Fitch, Jamaica’s debt-to-GDP ratio has seen a substantial decline, falling from a peak of 135.3 percent in fiscal year 2012/13 to a projected 70.8 percent in fiscal year 2024/25. The positive outlook signals continued improvements in debt metrics and a stronger policy framework in the years ahead, including measures to mitigate climate risks.

Holness underscored the broader implications of the rating, noting that agencies such as Fitch analyze a country’s financial position along with various other economic indicators.

- Advertisement -

“Rating agencies don’t just look at our financial position. They are an aggregation of a large volume of information about a country, and they are usually very good at determining what is happening,” he stated.

The Prime Minister reiterated his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and responsible economic management, emphasizing the need for sustainable growth.

“The fiscal agenda is good because you are using your revenues—your own resources—to meet the needs of the people. But coming from Jamaica’s position, where the unmet needs are so great, you need to find a way to expand your earned resources very quickly,” he explained. “If you don’t, the political pressure will become overwhelming and could undo the fiscal sacrifices that have been made.”

Holness acknowledged that Jamaica’s economy has not experienced significant growth over the past five decades. However, he pointed to key investments aimed at boosting productivity, innovation, diversification, and economic complexity as part of the government’s strategy to stimulate long-term expansion.

The Fitch report reinforces confidence in Jamaica’s economic trajectory, signaling optimism for sustained financial stability and growth in the years ahead.

Related reading: PIOJ Director says Jamaica is not in recession

 

More Stories

ExxonMobil’s Tax Practices in Guyana Under Scrutiny Amid Financial Disparities

ExxonMobil’s tax practices in Guyana under scrutiny amid financial disparities

ExxonMobil Limited Guyana (EMGL), the operator of the Stabroek Block, has come under increasing scrutiny for its tax practices, with concerns raised over the...
PIOJ says Jamaica will return to growth in March quarter

PIOJ says Jamaica’s economy will return to growth in March quarter

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) expects the Jamaican economy to grow in the March quarter but contract overall for the fiscal year. This...
Bahamas Gov’t signs $200M infrastructure agreement with Afreximbank

Bahamas gov’t signs $200M infrastructure agreement with Afreximbank

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis signed a $200 million agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday, focused on developing climate-resilient and trade-enhancing infrastructure...
CAF and Barbados sign USD 75 Million agreement to boost tourism development

CAF and Barbados sign USD $75M agreement to boost tourism development

The CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Government of Barbados have finalized a USD $75 million financing agreement...
President Ali Asserts Guyana's Readiness to Lead in AI and Digitalization

President Ali asserts Guyana’s readiness to lead in AI and digitalization

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali emphasized the critical need for investments and decisions today to be adaptable to the rapidly digitalizing world, especially with...
PIOJ says Jamaica will return to growth in March quarter

PIOJ Director says Jamaica is not in recession, despite economic decline

Dr. Wayne Henry, the Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), has stated that the country is not in a recession, despite...
Bahamas Budget Deficit more than doubles

Bahamas budget deficit more than doubles

The Bahamas government’s budget deficit for the first four months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year has more than doubled compared to the same period...
social media scams

Nearly 50% of scam reports linked to social media platforms

Nearly half of all reported scams now originate on social media, according to new data from Chase Bank. Fraudsters are using platforms like Facebook, Instagram,...
Tourist spending for Trinidad Carnival expected to surpass last year’s 640 million

Tourist spending for Trinidad Carnival expected to surpass last year’s 640 million

Trinidad's Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell has projected that foreign visitors will spend more than the $640 million recorded during last year’s Carnival celebrations. Speaking...
Jamaica Customs Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Jamaica and US strengthen security ties with Customs agreement

Jamaica is on the brink of a major security boost as the government finalizes a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with the United States Customs...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content