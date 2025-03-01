Jamaica’s trade deficit narrows amid economic shifts and export decline

Jamaica recorded a 3.4% decline in merchandise imports through October 2024, despite facing an 11.8% drop in exports, according to the latest data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin). This signals a shift in the nation’s economic structure as it navigates global market turbulence.

Jamaica’s trade deficit slightly narrowed to US$4.63 billion during the first ten months of 2024, compared to US$4.65 billion in the same period of 2023. This minor improvement in the deficit was mainly driven by reduced spending on imports, particularly raw materials and fuels, rather than any substantial growth in exports.

Import trends

Total imports decreased to US$6.14 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, down from US$6.35 billion during the same period in 2023. This reduction was largely due to a sharp decline in the import of raw materials and intermediate goods (-11.0%) as well as fuels (-6.1%), reflecting slower industrial activity and energy conservation efforts. Imports of industrial supplies, like inorganic chemicals, fell by 12.6%, while construction materials, including steel products, plummeted by 13.5%.

However, consumer spending remained strong. Imports of household goods rose by 3.3%, driven by higher demand for food and beverages (+6.7%) and nondurable items like clothing (+1.1%). Vehicle imports also rose by 1.9%, indicating sustained private consumption.

Export struggles

The export sector faced challenges, with total exports dropping to US$1.51 billion, an 11.8% year-over-year decline. The primary factor behind this downturn was a sharp 61.5% fall in re-exports, which accounted for most of the export decline. Re-exports, or goods imported and resold abroad, fell to US$158.4 million, reflecting reduced transshipment activity likely linked to global supply chain disruptions.

However, domestic exports saw a slight boost, growing 4% to US$1.35 billion. The mining sector was the main contributor to this growth, with alumina exports soaring by 26.3% to US$499.6 million, helping to offset a 17.5% decline in bauxite exports. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector faced a decline, with export earnings falling by 3.4%, driven by an 8% drop in refined petroleum products. The agricultural sector also experienced a significant setback, with a 15% decline in exports due to weaker demand for key commodities such as yam, coffee, and spices.

Shifts in trade partnerships

The United States remained Jamaica’s largest trading partner, but trade patterns showed significant shifts. Imports from the U.S., Jamaica’s largest supplier, fell by 9% to US$2.36 billion, largely due to reduced fuel imports. Despite the decline, the U.S. continues to be Jamaica’s top import partner, while exports to the U.S. dropped 12.6% to US$613.9 million.

Notably, Russia emerged as a key export destination, with shipments growing by 25.2% to US$147.3 million, driven by increased demand for raw materials. Other European markets, such as Iceland and the Netherlands, also posted double-digit growth in imports from Jamaica.

Trade with the European Union (EU) was mixed. Imports from the EU rose by 4.7%, driven by increased purchases of machinery and food products, but exports to the EU fell by 16.5%, reflecting weaker demand for Jamaican goods. Similarly, trade with Caricom countries saw declines on both the import and export sides, with imports dropping by 8.1% to US$345.4 million and exports falling by 16.4% to US$119.4 million, largely due to reduced fuel exports.

Sectoral performance

Jamaica’s mining sector was a standout performer in 2024, with mining and quarrying revenue growing by 18% year-over-year to US$558.8 million. Alumina exports surged by 26.3%, offsetting a 17.5% decline in bauxite exports. The manufacturing sector struggled, with export earnings falling by 3.4%, notably due to an 8% decline in refined petroleum product exports. The agricultural sector also faced challenges, with a 15.2% drop in export earnings, attributed to adverse climate conditions and increased global competition.

In conclusion, while Jamaica’s trade deficit narrowed slightly, the nation faces significant economic challenges, particularly within its export sector. While mining has shown growth, other sectors, such as manufacturing and agriculture,e continue to struggle, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments in response to shifting global trade dynamics.