Jamaica trade mission exploring opportunities in Guyana

A Jamaica trade mission representing 22 companies has been exploring opportunities with approximately 45 targeted potential business partners in Guyana over the past week.

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Aubyn Hill, is leading the delegation comprising public and private-sector interests including representatives from the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) and the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), which is present in 10 CARICOM countries, including Guyana.

“With both our nations currently experiencing economic growth, strategically, there are many mutual benefits to be explored on this mission to Guyana, where regional collaboration and partnership will be central to the business engagements of the mission,” Hill said.

- Advertisement -

A government statement in Kingston had noted that Jamaica and Guyana have experienced very good bilateral relations over the years, dating as far back as July 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas and more recently with the planned reactivation of the Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission in 2018.

Hill said that key areas for collaboration include agribusiness, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and professional services, adding that “the mission will cement business-to-business partnerships that will drive cross-border transactions in both investments and trade, of mutual benefit to Jamaica and Guyana”.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), is providing support to the Ministry on the mission and according to its president, Diane Edwards, “this mission is outcome-oriented, ensuring that focus is given to enable tangible benefits through strong business matchmaking activities to seal revenue opportunities for the future.

“The great regional challenge for 2022 is to consolidate the economic recovery of the region and lay the foundation for more inclusive inter-Caribbean growth”.

Chief Executive Officer at the NCB Capital Markets Limited, Steven Gooden, said the mission to Guyana is indicative of the kind of public-private-sector engagements needed to drive nation-building and grow the Jamaican economy.

“Ultimately, the commercial benefits will be widespread. Collaboration with our Guyanese counterparts will also enhance commerce, investments, and trade in the Caribbean,” he said, adding “NCB Capital Markets Limited is delighted to play a part in this undertaking and looks forward to the significant benefits it will yield for both regions”.

CMC/