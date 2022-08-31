fbpx
spot_img
Business

Jamaica to legislate Deposit Refund Scheme

Jamaica to legislate Deposit Refund Scheme
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda
By Santana Salmon

The Jamaica government has signaled its intention to legislate the Deposit Refund Scheme for plastic bottles by the end of this financial year, saying that it will boost the effort to improve the country’s environmental and waste management thrust.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, told a virtual forum on plastic, that to date, the scheme, which is voluntary, provides a cash refund to consumers who return their plastic bottles after use.

“The issue (of proper recycling) is so big that we cannot leave it to those who ‘feel’ like being good citizens. We will legislate it [and hopefully will] have the votes of the Opposition to support it,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Samuda said that this would require collaboration among the Jamaica Customs Agency, National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA), Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce “to ensure the way we implement it is done seamlessly, causes no disruption to supply and production and done in a way that does not trigger further inflation”.

He said that although it has been a “good effort” between the private sector and citizens who use the Scheme, there is a need to intensify and expand the management of plastic waste across the island.

“The reality is 13 percent of Jamaica’s waste is largely plastic and we know that for the vast majority, it is indeed plastic bottles. Waste management [and] the management of plastics cannot continue as is, if we’re going to be seen as a center of excellence,” he said.

It is against this backdrop that he is proposing a Plastic Collection Competition between Government and Opposition members.

“There is nothing more competitive than politics in the world. I propose that as a mechanism to help collect significant plastic waste in the environment, we mobilize the political base of both parties and we compete to see who can collect the most.

“That is a way to show the country’s maturity and that the political doctrine around environmental protection and management is moving from infancy to maturity. I believe that will send the right signal,” Samuda added.

Samuda pointed out that as the country moves to improve its environmental and waste management, the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act as well as the Wildlife Protection Act will be amended. The Green Economy Investment Strategy will also be tabled in Parliament.

CMC/

 

Previous articleCaribbean American legislators join calls for better tracking of gun sales
Next articleProminent Guyanese Sister Mary Noel Menezes historian dies

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rushell Clayton bounced back to winning ways with a facile victory in the women’s 400m hurdles in Italy

Rushell Clayton back to winning ways in Italy

Click here to view
Skip to content