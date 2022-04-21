Inter-American Development to launch efforts to manage chemicals and hazardous waste in the Caribbean

IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is spearheading an initiative aimed at finding innovative solutions that contribute to the sustainable management of chemicals and hazardous waste in 12 countries in the Caribbean.

It said that the “BlueTech for Waste Challenge,” is being undertaken in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility (GEF), through its Global ISLANDS program, in order to protect human health and the environment and address the climate vulnerabilities of the region.

IDB Lab said that the initiative is aimed at startups with ready to implement models, small and medium-sized companies, non-governmental organizations, corporations, and other organizations in the private sector that offer innovative solutions to face the challenge posed by waste from lubricants, tires, electrical items, and electronics, used and end-of-life vehicles, as well as industrial, organic and municipal, medical, pesticide, and plastic waste that may contain hazardous substances.

“Such solutions must be scalable, sustainable, and promote the economic and social inclusion of poor and vulnerable populations,” IDB Lab said.

It said initiatives from which the projects will be implemented can come from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

It said organizations from any of the other 48 member countries of the IDB may also participate if they do so jointly with an organization registered and located in one of the twelve countries indicated.

“The selected proposals will be able to receive financing to implement their projects, which will be provided by the IDB/IDB Lab and the GEF – with the exception of Haiti and Jamaica, which will receive support from the IDB/IDB Lab.

“In addition, the selected organizations will be included in the IDB Lab network of global innovators for the exchange of knowledge, experiences, best practices, and the creation of contacts in events organized by the IDB Group and its partners.”

CMC/