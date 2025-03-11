Business

CARICOM welcomes Canada’s $24.1M funding for regional development

By Joanne Clark

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has welcomed Canada’s commitment of CAD$24.1 million (US$16.6 million) to support social action, women’s empowerment, human rights, and security across the region, including Haiti.

In a statement on Monday, the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat highlighted the announcement by Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, and noted that it builds on a previous CAD$38 million (US$26.2 million) pledge made during the CARICOM Summit in Barbados earlier this year. That funding supports biodiversity governance, gender equality, post-Hurricane Beryl recovery, and reproductive education.

The latest funding underscores Canada’s ongoing commitment to strengthening development initiatives in the Caribbean, particularly as the region faces growing economic and security challenges. Haiti, in particular, continues to grapple with political instability, gang violence, and humanitarian crises, making international support critical.

Canada has been a key development partner for CARICOM, providing assistance in areas such as disaster resilience, economic growth, climate adaptation, and governance reform. The country has also been actively involved in regional security efforts, particularly in addressing illicit arms trafficking and transnational crime—issues that have significantly impacted several Caribbean nations.

CARICOM praised Canada’s long-standing commitment to the region, emphasizing shared values of democracy, human rights, and a rules-based international order. The regional body reaffirmed its dedication to deepening its strategic partnership with Canada in areas such as foreign policy, trade, security, and climate change.

This latest investment is expected to enhance regional stability and economic opportunities, particularly for vulnerable communities, as CARICOM and Canada continue to collaborate on key development initiatives.

