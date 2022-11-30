Mount Hillaby on top of Barbados

Mount Hillaby, situated in the parish of St. Andrew, is the highest point of the island – at 1,115 ft. or 343 meters above sea level! Barbados is a relatively flat landmass with very little mountainous terrain. Mount Hillaby is the exception.

Naturally, this site is the optimal spot for the best scenic lookouts in Barbados, particularly of the eastern and northern sections of the island. With many rolling hills, a few cliffs, and some open areas of heather many have said it resembles the highlands of Scotland except the island has an amazing climate, and great beaches to visit all year round.

Hikers of all skill levels will appreciate the low intensity trek up Mount Hillaby’s trail. Look out for the white coral stone and volcanic rock. Unlike neighboring islands, Barbados has no volcanoes, so this is the only area on the island with this type of rock. The area is a bit tricky, so it is wise to book a tour guide.

If you follow the narrow road through the village of Hillaby, you will be treated to captivating views that get even more beautiful if you get to the peak of Mount Hillaby from there, you can see the very beautiful beaches of Bathsheba, its famous soup bowl, one of the places to surf in the Caribbean and the distinctively white Chalky Mountain.

Be sure to climb up the short incline to the summit survey marker and take lots of pictures.