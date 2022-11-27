Animal Flower Cave Barbados

The Animal Flower Cave is a premier tourist attraction and authentic restaurant that has been proudly serving Barbados for decades. The most important mission of this unique restaurant has been to provide an enjoyable experience and high-quality food for all those who wish to combine fun and enjoyable ambiance with skillful cooking into one extraordinary day.

The sea cave has been in the Ward family since 1927. Short, guided, cave tours are available. Above the cave is a cliff-side restaurant bearing the same name and known for its homemade, authentic dishes and hand-squeezed, fresh lemonade.

Encapsulated by fresh air and outdoor spaces you will find a nature lovers’ paradise at Animal Flower Cove. No enclosed AC areas, just open windows, and cool breezes blowing all your worries away.

Animal Flower Cave is perched on the tip of the northernmost part of Barbados in St. Lucy parish. The restaurant sits on a spacious seven acres of land which gives visitors all the room they need for a memorable experience

Inside you will find reflective pools and several large, jagged openings that act as windows looking out over the ocean and offering enough natural light to ward off claustrophobia.

The best time to visit is between February and April when you stand a better chance of seeing the humpback whales from an open deck viewing area above the restaurant.