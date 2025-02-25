Petra Roach to step down as CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority in June

Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that she will not renew her contract for a fifth year, bringing her tenure to a close in June 2025.

Roach informed the GTA’s management team and Board of Directors of her decision and will actively support the transition process, including assisting in the selection of a new CEO to lead the organization forward.

Since assuming the role in 2021, Roach has played a pivotal role in steering Grenada’s tourism sector through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilizing the industry, and laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Her leadership has helped elevate Grenada’s global reputation as a premier destination, contributing to increased visitor arrivals, expanded airlift connectivity, and notable international recognition.

Reflecting on her time at the GTA, Roach expressed her pride in the organization’s accomplishments. “It has been a fantastic experience being a part of the GTA family. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in positioning Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as vibrant, sought-after destinations. The passion and dedication of the team have been inspiring, and I look forward to seeing Grenada’s tourism industry continue to thrive.”

Chairman of the GTA, Randall Dolland, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Petra’s contributions. “Petra’s impact on Grenada’s tourism industry has been nothing short of transformative. Her dedication, innovative approach, and tireless efforts have positioned Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as must-visit destinations on the global stage. We deeply appreciate her service and leadership and extend our best wishes as she prepares for her next chapter.”

- Advertisement -

The Grenada Tourism Authority remains committed to building on the strong foundation established under Petra Roach’s leadership. The process of identifying a successor is already underway to ensure a smooth transition and continued growth for Grenada’s tourism sector.