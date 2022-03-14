Upsets in U20 sprint finals at Carifta Trials

Advertisement

Upsets were the order of the day in the senior boys’ and girls’ 100m finals during the second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Puma Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Saturday.

In the boys’ Under-20 event, Herbert Morrison’s DeAndre Daley clocked 10.32 seconds (-1.6mps) to beat Edwin Allen’s Bryan Levell, Kingston College’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and reigning World Junior champion Sandrey Davison. Daley had established a personal best 10.30 seconds in Friday’s preliminary phase.

Levell finished in 10.36 seconds with Nkrumie third in 10.40 seconds.

In the girls’ equivalent, Tia Clayton upset her more fancied twin sister Tina to win in 11.49 seconds (-1.5 mps), with Tina finishing in 11.50 seconds and their Edwin Allen teammate Serena Cole next in 11.51 seconds in a blanket finish.

The boys’ Under-17 final saw Wolmer’s Boys’ Gary Card winning in 10.93 seconds (-1.9 mps), ahead of Calabar High’s Shaquane Gordon in 10.99 seconds and Spot Valley High’s Romario Hines third in 11.20 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Theianna Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen obliged in 11.96 seconds (-0.9 mps), ahead of Camoy Binger of St Jago in 12.03 seconds and Hydel High’s Shemonique Hazle in 12.11 seconds. St Jago’s Bryana Davidson was fourth in 12.25 seconds.

The girls’ Under-20 400m final was won by Oneika McAnnuff of Hydel High in 53.15 seconds, with Vere Technical’s Kaylia Kelly next in 54.09 seconds and Shana Kaye Anderson of Bustamante High in 54.25 seconds.

For the boys’ equivalent, Edwin Allen’s Delano Kennedy won in 46.97 seconds, with Manchester High’s Shemar Palmer finishing second in 47.29 seconds and Shaemar Uter of Kingston College next in 47.47 seconds.

Abigail Campbell won the girls Under-17 400m final in 55.18 seconds, ahead of St Jago’s Quana Walker (55.98 seconds) and Shevaughn Thomas on Vere Technical in 56.99 seconds.

For the boys’ Under-17 400m finals, Kingston College’s Tajh-Marques White won in 48.36 seconds ahead of teammate Marchino Rose in 48.52 seconds and Edwin Allen’s Antonio Powell in 49.29 seconds.

In the field events, Kingston College’s Despiro Wray completed a double when he won the boys’ Under-17 shot put and discus throws to ensure his place on the team for the 49th Carifta Games set for the Easter weekend of April 16-18 at the same venue.

Wray won the shot put on Friday’s first day with a best of 14.23m and returned the following day to win the discus throw with 45.88m, beating William Knibb Memorial’s Wensett Brown who had marks of 13.02m and 41.21m, respectively, on both occasions.

In the boys’ Under-20 shot put, Calabar High’s Kobe Lawrence edged Edwin Allen’s World Under-20 leader Christopher Young to win with 19.29m to Young’s 19.27m on Friday.

Young turned the tables on Lawrence to win the discus throw on Saturday. He threw 57.38m while Lawrence registered 55.36m and Kingston College’s Altwayne Bedward, third in the shot put, was third again with 54.48m.

In the long jump pit, St Jago High’s Balvin Israel upset the field in the boys’ Under-20 when he cut the sand at 7.22m to win ahead of Petersfield High’s Royan Walters with 7.221m.

Kingston College’s Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under-20 silver medalist from last year, could only muster 7.07m to finish third.

The Jamaicans are seeking to defend their Carifta Games title at the championships having topped the medal table at the three-day championships for the last 34 years.