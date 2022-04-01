Sevana Splits from Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation

Jamaican singer Sevana has parted ways with Protoje’s management company and label In.Digg.Nation.

In 2020, Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective signed a deal with RCA Records and Six Course to support himself, Sevana and Lila Iké. Singer Jaz Elise was later added to the partnership.

In an interview with the Gleaner newspaper, the 30-year-old confirmed the amicable split and that it was part of a process of healing and soul searching.

The Mango singer stated that In.Digg will remain her family and that going forward she would like to speak on her own behalf.

“I’m never without company and support and In.Digg will remain my family. In this new season, I’m convinced that I need to move with a certain autonomy,” she said. “I want to speak on my own behalf, negotiate my own terms and conditions, decide how licensing will work – all of that. I’ve learned this is the best way to do it. That’s just how it works.”

Sevana expressed immense gratitude to Protoje who was instrumental in launching her career, as well as label-mates Lila Iké and Jaz Elise.

Her split from In.Digg.Nation came as a surprise as there was no indication that the singer was thinking of leaving.

Born Anna-Sharé Blake, Sevana first came on the music scene when she entered Jamaica’s local music competition, Digicel Rising Stars at the age of 16. She formed the girl’s group SLR with two other girls from her high school. Her group advanced into the top ten of the competition and placed third. The group split later that year.

Sevana has had her share of tribulation as she faces the court in Jamaica on October 31, to answer to the charge of death by dangerous driving.

Reports are that she was travelling along Scott’s Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit.

Ordia Cordiel, who was travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries, and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30.

The police report also stated that Sevana’s license was issued on May 17, one week before the accident. She was officially charged on June 1, 2021.

Sevana is known for the singles, Mango, If You Only Knew and Man Down. The singer got a major career boost when her single Mango was licensed for use in the soundtrack for the TV show, Big Sky which airs on ABC.

Her latest song, Brand New, was released on the COLORSxSTUDIOS platform on February 21 and was produced by Kelsy Gonzalez of American R&B band Free Nationals.