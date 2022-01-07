Sevana Face Court on Death By Dangerous Driving Charge

Reggae R&B singer Sevana, whose given name is Anna-Share Blake, will face the court in Westmoreland, Jamaica on October 31, to answer to the charge of death by dangerous driving.

In May 2021, just one week after the singer received her driver’s license on May 17, Sevana was involved in a collision that cost a female driver her life.

The police reported that she was travelling along the Scotts Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries, and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30.

Attorney-at-law Yushaine Morgan, who is representing the reggae singer, requested that his client be allowed to travel without restrictions to facilitate her career. She was offered bail at $400,000 with no conditions.

In 2016, Sevana released her self-titled EP under Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective label. She then made her major label debut in 2020 with Be Somebody.

Born in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, 16-year-old Sevana entered a local talent competition with two other girls from her school, forming a girl group called SLR. After the group placed third in the competition, they split a year later.

Young Sevana then worked several jobs fresh out of Mannings School as a waitress, customer service agent, and social media coordinator.

In 2014, Sevana resumed writing and performing music. Not long after, she was featured on reggae singer Protoje’s song “Sudden Flight” from his album Ancient Future. She eventually got the opportunity to perform regularly with his band, Indignation, in live performances, and later toured with the band in July 2015.

In April 2015, Protoje signed Sevana under his In.Digg.Nation Collective label. Sevana then released her eponymous EP in 2016 and embarked on a European tour. After the release, in 2016, she played the lead role in the Television Jamaica mini web series Losing Patience. She later collaborated with the creators of Losing Patience for the music video of her 2018 single “Justice”, on the effects of climate change on the environment.

Sevana performed to a virtual audience at the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in March 2021. In 2020, a planned tour was paused because of Covid-19 restrictions. In April 2020, her label entered into a record deal with RCA and Six Course Media Group through which Sevana’s music will be released.

In July 2020, Sevana released “If You Only Knew”, the first single on Be Somebody, her second EP and major label debut. Later that month, Sevana released Be Somebody, with a DancehallMag reviewer praising her “sultry vocals and strong musical range.” In 2021, NPR aired Sevana’s Tiny Desk Concert performance, which included songs from Be Somebody.