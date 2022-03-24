Guyana calls for concerted action to tackle global problems

Advertisement

Guyana says it is extremely urgent that concerted action be undertaken to deal with global problems such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“First is the question of full and lasting recovery from COVID-19. All our countries felt the pandemic’s impact, both humanitarian and economic. Effective responses necessitated international collaboration,” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, told the 48th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Likewise, sustainable recovery needs joint action. Resurgence in any country anywhere threatens recovery in all countries everywhere. As OIC member states, we need to stay focused on addressing the issues that are critical for safeguarding and sustaining the recovery”.

He said these include further strengthening the healthcare systems, and improving access to vaccines and other medical supplies, even as the various economies re-open.

Singh told the conference that climate change is another issue that must be confronted more urgently on a global scale, adding that as a low-lying coastal state, Guyana is amongst the most vulnerable, and the climate crisis threatens not only its development prospects, but Guyana’s very existence.

“Guyana has outlined a Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) which places our economy on a path to accelerated sustainable development. Shared commitment and joint action are critical for limiting global warming and we urge adherence to the global agenda for combating this crisis,” Singh said.

He noted that as a heavily forested country, there is a need for more meaningful global recognition of the contribution being made by standing forests in the fight against climate change.

Singh said more than 800 million people worldwide still go hungry daily and almost 700 million persons worldwide are malnourished, opining that food security is, therefore, a global imperative.

“Within the Caribbean, Guyana is leading efforts to scale up food production and productivity rapidly, and to strengthen food systems with the aim of improving food security in our region as part of the global effort to tackle this problem,” he said, adding that ‘additional investment in agriculture by both the public and private sectors, and dismantling of the barriers to trade in agricultural produce, are urgently needed globally’.

He said one specific concern of the Guyana government and that of all OIC countries is any form of discrimination against individuals on the basis of their religion which is a violation of their human rights and contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Guyana was therefore pleased to support the OIC initiative to pursue the designation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia which the United Nations General Assembly agreed to do by consensus.

“The designation of this day is an important step towards addressing this scourge. It also presents the opportunity to raise awareness on religious intolerance more broadly with a view to promoting understanding and advancing a culture of peace.”

The finance minister alluded to Guyana’s culture of peace, pointing out that the Caribbean country is working to promote peace and stability in the regions to which OIC member states belong as well as the rest of the world.

“On this latter note, the government of Guyana deplores the threat or use of force in international relations and the violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, wherever it may occur.

“We, therefore, remain gravely concerned over recent military intervention in violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty and we reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. Aggression by anyone state against another is a threat to the surrounding region and to countries everywhere,” Singh said.

Singh said the Guyana delegation has taken note of the number of conflicts that are still ongoing, and how these conflicts are impeding the advancement of human rights and hindering development. As a result, he said Guyana’s stance on the need for political will and concrete actions to resolve these issues.

“Guyana expresses its continued unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle to live in peace and dignity,” he added.

