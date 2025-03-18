Travel

Vincymas shines at Trinidad Carnival, ignites excitement for 2025 festival

The Vincymas promo
The Vincymas promo initiative not only captured the attention of the Trinbagonian audience but also engaged with global revelers who flock to Trinidad for Carnival.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

As the curtains close on Trinidad’s world-famous Carnival, another Caribbean festival is already stealing the spotlight—Vincymas 2025.

With an electrifying promotional campaign that energized crowds and heightened anticipation, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ premier summer festival has solidified its reputation as a must-attend event on the regional carnival calendar.

From February 25th to March 5th, Vincymas’ promotional team—led by Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) and Caricia Taylor of the St. Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority—brought the pulsating energy of their festival straight into the heart of Trinidad’s Carnival. The initiative showcased the best of Vincentian culture while igniting interest in the June 27th to July 8th celebrations.

Vincymas’ promotional efforts extended across multiple media and high-profile events. Roberts and Taylor captivated audiences with dynamic appearances on leading morning television shows, radio stations, and digital platforms, ensuring that the spirit of Vincymas resonated with Trinidadians and international visitors alike.

Beyond the media blitz, branded activations played a crucial role in the campaign’s success. The team strategically set up vibrant, interactive booths at top-tier Carnival events, including the premium ‘Brunch & Soca – Trinidad’, curated by soca superstar Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group. Vincymas also had a strong presence along the buzzing Ariapita Avenue during the grand parades on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, where thousands of revelers were immersed in the festival’s infectious energy.

- Advertisement -

A rising star among Caribbean festivals

Reflecting on the campaign’s success, Ezzie Roberts shared, “Vincymas’ presence at Trinidad’s Carnival 2025 has been a game-changer. We not only captured the attention of the Trinbagonian audience but also engaged with global revelers who flock to Trinidad for Carnival. The enthusiasm and interest shown towards our festival reaffirm that Vincymas is on the rise as a top-tier Caribbean festival experience.”

The impact of the campaign was evident, with industry professionals, influencers, and festival-goers alike praising Vincymas for seamlessly integrating into Trinidad’s Carnival landscape. Many attendees expressed an eagerness to experience the festival firsthand, with travel plans already in motion for the summer celebration.

Why Vincymas 2025 should be on every traveler’s radar

As the next major stop on the Caribbean carnival circuit, Vincymas offers a unique fusion of cultural authenticity, vibrant parades, and an electrifying party scene. The festival boasts an unforgettable J’Ouvert experience, breathtaking costumes, exhilarating road parties, and the signature ‘Ragga Soca’ vibes that set it apart from other carnivals in the region.

With beaches, adventure tourism, and an unmatched local warmth, St. Vincent and the Grenadines provides the perfect backdrop for revelers looking to extend their carnival season. The June 27th to July 8th event promises a mix of pulsating fetes, traditional celebrations, and high-energy mas bands ready to deliver a next-level carnival experience.

For those seeking a summer escape filled with music, culture, and non-stop revelry, Vincymas 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable festival—and after its triumphant showcase at Trinidad Carnival, the countdown has officially begun.

More Stories

Caribbean Tourism Organization

Caribbean tourism chief urges urgent climate action at ITB Berlin

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper has issued a strong call for immediate climate action, increased financing, and greater collaboration to safeguard tourism-dependent...
Condor Airlines

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates return of Germany-based Condor Airlines

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector is celebrating another boost as Germany-based Condor Airlines announces the continuation of its seasonal service to the twin-island paradise. The...
Miss Tinglin, at the Huacachina Desert Tour, which departed from Lima, Peru.

JN Bank encourages travel to Peru with new savings initiative

As international travel rebounds, more Jamaicans are setting their sights on visa-free destinations, with Peru emerging as a top choice. The South American country,...
Room Exterior (credit Sunset at the Palms)

Sunset at the Palms enhances VIP arrival and transfer services for stress-free stays

Sunset at the Palms, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Negril, Jamaica, is elevating the stress-free travel experience with new VIP arrival and transfer services. Guests...
Dominican Republic cruise port

Dominican Republic to expand tourism with new cruise port 

The Dominican Republic is solidifying its position as a premier cruise destination with the development of a brand-new cruise port in Barahona, located on...
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Jamaica spring travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officially launched the island’s spring travel season with a lively celebration in New York City. Held at Jumieka Grand, the...
Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove to debut in 2026

Blue Diamond Resorts is set to introduce its latest luxury all-inclusive venture in Jamaica, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove slated to debut in...
Antigua Carnival has launched with festival organisers offering visitors and residents new and exciting carnival experiences (Photos Courtesy The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from...
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana officially opens in the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially opened the doors to Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, a newly reimagined, all-inclusive resort along the scenic shores of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Skip to content