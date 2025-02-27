Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean.

Despite the excitement of the season, Carnival 2025 is being celebrated under the shadow of a State of Emergency (SOE), as the nation grapples with an ongoing crime and violence crisis. The SOE was first imposed at the end of December 2024 and later extended for three months in January.

In light of this, the Leader of the Opposition, the Honourable Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, has issued a statement urging both authorities and the public to remain vigilant throughout the festivities.

“This year’s Carnival season is also occurring amid a State of Emergency, due to the unprecedented, uncontrollable crime and violence wave that has besieged our nation for years,” said Mrs. Persad-Bissessar. “I therefore call on the relevant police authorities to ensure that the police service diligently maintains a strong presence at all major Carnival events over this long weekend, to ensure the safety of fete-goers, spectators and revellers.”

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar called on the police to maintain a strong presence at all major Carnival events, particularly in rural towns and other areas hosting J’ouvert and other festivities. “These police patrols should be implemented throughout the country, including in the many rural towns and other venues of the Regional Corporations and Boroughs that host J’ouvert and other Carnival festivities,” she added.

- Advertisement -

The Opposition Leader also called for increased security measures at popular recreational spots such as beaches and rivers, which traditionally see an influx of ‘limers’ and campers during Carnival.

In her message to revelers and visitors, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar urged them to enjoy the festivities responsibly while remaining aware of their surroundings. “Of late, there have been increased reports of children and the elderly being neglected and left unsupervised during this period. I urge all citizens to ensure that their children, elderly dependents and all vulnerable persons and pets under your care are safe, secure, supervised and well cared for during this period,” she said.

To help ensure the safety of all involved, the Leader of the Opposition shared several important safety tips from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS):

Wear minimal jewelry.

Travel in groups to and from activities.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Do not accept drinks from strangers or leave drinks unattended.

Designate a responsible, alcohol-free driver for transportation to and from events.

As the Carnival season unfolds, the main events will take place on March 3 (Carnival Monday) and March 4 (Carnival Tuesday), bringing the season to its grand finale. On March 3, the streets of Port of Spain will be filled with energy as participants in J’ouvert – a celebration of freedom and exuberance – embrace the theme of “Carnival Monday Wear.” Revelers, in all their creative glory, will join in the festivities that kick off the climax of the Carnival season.

Then, on March 4, Carnival Tuesday, the Parade of Bands will showcase stunning full costumes that feature elaborate designs with feathers, beads, sequins, and an explosion of vibrant colors. This will be the culmination of weeks of music, dancing, and cultural expression as thousands of revelers fill the streets to celebrate the cultural richness of Trinidad and Tobago.

In closing, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar wished all participants in Carnival 2025 a safe, enjoyable, and successful season, filled with happy moments and lasting memories. “Let us make this Carnival a celebration of our culture, unity, and responsibility,” she said.

As Trinidad Carnival 2025 unfolds, revelers are reminded to prioritize safety and security while enjoying one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most cherished and vibrant cultural traditions.