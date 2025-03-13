Travel

Sunset at the Palms enhances VIP arrival and transfer services for stress-free stays

Room Exterior (credit Sunset at the Palms)
Credit: Sunset at the Palms
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Sunset at the Palms, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Negril, Jamaica, is elevating the stress-free travel experience with new VIP arrival and transfer services.

Guests who book five or more nights can now enjoy a seamless arrival process, including a meet-and-greet service at the airport and roundtrip transfers to the resort.

A recent Hotels.com report revealed that 65% of travelers are likely to stay at all-inclusive resorts in 2025, valuing convenience, cost savings, and easy access to activities. Recognizing this trend, Sunset at the Palms has partnered with Club Mobay to offer an effortless arrival experience at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Upon landing, guests are greeted and escorted through priority immigration and customs lanes, bypassing long lines for a quicker entry into Jamaica. VIP professionals also assist with completing required travel forms, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish. After clearing immigration, travelers relax in the exclusive Club Mobay lounge, where they enjoy complimentary snacks, beverages, and signature Jamaican drinks like rum punch and Red Stripe beer before heading to their resort transfer.

Sunset at the Palms coordinates private car transfers based on each guest’s flight itinerary, requiring details at least 60 days before arrival to arrange the VIP service. The resort’s commitment to a stress-free experience extends beyond the airport. Upon arrival at the lush, treehouse-style retreat, guests are welcomed with a signature cocktail by their Personal Sunset Concierge. The concierge team ensures a seamless stay by coordinating room preferences, securing dining reservations, arranging activities, and curating special celebrations.

With an emphasis on relaxation, fine Caribbean fusion cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences, Sunset at the Palms continues to redefine the all-inclusive getaway, making every moment in Negril effortlessly enjoyable.

