Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from onboard showcases to onshore experiences, providing a significant platform for Bahamian artists—including musicians, performers, visual artists, and sculptors—to celebrate and share the region’s vibrant culture.

The latest edition of the program will debut at the highly anticipated Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in December 2025, offering guests a deeper connection to Bahamian art and traditions.

Launched on the Icon of the Seas, the Artist Discovery Program aims to spotlight emerging talent in the destinations visited by Royal Caribbean. The upcoming phase of the program will extend to both the Star of the Seas and the Royal Beach Club, transforming these venues into dynamic cultural hubs. Bahamian artists will have the opportunity to present large-scale murals, live music, dance performances, and expressive sculptures, creating an immersive experience for the millions of visitors expected.

Philip Simon, President of Royal Caribbean Bahamas, emphasized the program’s goal of capturing the essence of Bahamian creativity. “The Artist Discovery Program will ensure we authentically reflect The Bahamas’ enduring creativity and essence at our Royal Beach Club,” Simon stated. “We are excited to give our guests a deeper and immersive taste of The Bahamas by embedding local art at the center of the ultimate vacation experience.”

The Royal Beach Club will feature designated “art districts” designed to showcase Bahamian traditions, natural wonders, and festive spirit. Both individual artists and teams residing in The Bahamas are encouraged to submit murals, sculptures, musical pieces, or performance proposals by March 28, 2025. Submissions must include five work samples, a CV, and an artist statement sent to [email protected].

- Advertisement -

The first round of selections will be announced in April, with final choices revealed in May 2025. Selected works will be installed by July 2025, leading up to a grand unveiling in December. The Royal Beach Club aims to blend the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas with Royal Caribbean’s signature experiences, from its idyllic setting to local cuisine and staff, under a unique public-private partnership with the Bahamian government.

Additional details about the Artist Discovery Program can be found on Royal Caribbean’s official platforms.