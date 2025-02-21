JamaicaTravel

Jamaica marks 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day with industry leaders

Pictured: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett gives the main address at the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference yesterday at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover on February 17, 2025.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica proudly celebrated the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and resilience in the ever-evolving tourism landscape. A key highlight of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference, the day emphasized reflection, renewal, and future-proofing the industry against disruptions.

Held at the Princess Grand in Hanover from February 17-19, the three-day conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to explore strategies for strengthening tourism resilience. The event concluded with destination excursions, offering participants a firsthand experience of Jamaica’s tourism offerings, including adventure parks like Jamwest.

“As we observe Global Tourism Resilience Day, we are reminded of the importance of raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and driving transformative action,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“Tourism is more than leisure or sightseeing—it is the lifeblood of economies, a catalyst for development, and a pillar of global growth,” he continued. “For developing nations, it creates jobs, reduces poverty, and preserves cultural heritage while fostering cross-cultural exchange and deepening our shared humanity. We must future-proof it.”

Under the theme “Building Tourism Resilience through Digital Transformation,” the conference reinforced the need for sustainable practices to ensure the industry’s long-term success. Through collaborative discussions and shared best practices, Jamaica reaffirmed its role as a global leader in tourism resilience, driving innovation and sustainability.

Keynote speakers included David Tepper, Co-Founder of Pay-I Inc., and Dr. Luz Longsworth, Sandals International Senior Corporate Director, who explored “The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges for Tourism.” Panelists discussed best practices and actionable solutions to enhance sustainability.

Pictured: A section of Participants of the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference enjoying the excursion offerings at Jamwest on Wednesday February 19, 2025
“This conference serves as a pivotal platform for collective action and innovation. As we look to the future, sustainability must be at the core of tourism development to ensure resilience and growth,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience Centre.

Jamaica’s hosting of the conference reaffirms its leadership in sustainable tourism. As the industry continues to evolve, the conference underscored the critical role of resilience and sustainability in shaping the future of travel.

