Grenada welcomes Majestic Princess on inaugural cruise visit

Group Photo Welcoming the Majestic Princess Cruise Ship Grenada
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has celebrated a major milestone with the successful inaugural port call of the Majestic Princess, a luxury cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises.

The ship’s arrival marks Grenada’s growing prominence as a premier Caribbean destination for world-class cruise lines.

Carrying 3,445 passengers and 1,327 crew members, the Majestic Princess was warmly received upon docking at the Spice Isle. Visitors had the opportunity to explore Grenada’s rich offerings, from guided tours of its lush rainforests and historic sites to leisurely visits to its renowned beaches. Passengers also indulged in the island’s famous spices, artisanal chocolate, and locally distilled rum.

“We are honored to welcome the Majestic Princess and its passengers to Grenada for the first time,” said Tornia Charles, Sales and Marketing Director of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This inaugural visit underscores Grenada’s position as a must-see destination in the Caribbean. We are committed to providing unforgettable experiences that highlight our rich culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, ensuring that every visitor leaves with a deeper connection to our island.”

As one of the most luxurious ships in the Princess Cruises fleet, the Majestic Princess offers passengers an upscale travel experience, featuring fine dining, entertainment, and wellness amenities. Its inclusion on a broader Caribbean itinerary reinforces Grenada’s role as a key player in the region’s cruise tourism industry.

The Grenada Tourism Authority expressed its appreciation to tourism stakeholders and partners for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the success of this historic visit. The island continues to enhance its appeal as a top-tier cruise destination, welcoming more visitors eager to experience its charm and hospitality.

 

