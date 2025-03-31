NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

Falmouth sign
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own “Jam-Iconic Experience” sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in a ceremony that highlighted the town’s historical significance.

The project, spearheaded by the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCO) in collaboration with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, features a stunning new sign strategically located at the entrance of the town on Foreshore Road. Designed by sculptor Scheed Cole, the sign is both eye-catching and informative, incorporating two storyboards and rum barrels that reflect Falmouth’s storied past in rum and sugar production.

This marks the third Jam-Iconic Experience sign erected by TPDCO, following similar installations at the Montego Bay airport roundabout in St. James and in Negril, Westmoreland.

During the unveiling, Minister Bartlett emphasized Falmouth’s special place in Jamaica’s history, recalling the town’s prominence as one of the wealthiest on the island, boasting nearly 100 plantations that produced sugar and rum for export to England. He noted that the new sign is a celebration of the town’s rich legacy, while also looking toward a sustainable and inclusive future for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“Falmouth continues to be a town of great cultural and historical significance. This project honours that legacy while looking ahead to a future where our tourism industry is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial to all,” Bartlett stated.

- Advertisement -

The Minister further explained that the sign’s modern twist on Falmouth’s history provides both locals and visitors with an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the town’s heritage, creating a space for shared experiences that go beyond just tourism.

Wade Mars, Executive Director of TPDCO, also highlighted the importance of the Jam-Iconic signs, noting that they offer great photo opportunities for visitors and draw attention to the town’s unique attractions. “In this day and age of social media, people want to make their own postcards. By visiting these sites, they can capture the history of a town visually,” Mars explained. He added that the Falmouth sign, with its two storyboards, successfully conveys the town’s historical essence.

Other notable figures at the unveiling ceremony included Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles, Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, and various local officials and residents.

The new Jam-Iconic Experience sign is expected to enhance Falmouth’s appeal, offering visitors a deeper connection to the town’s heritage while creating a memorable stop for anyone exploring the area.

 

More Stories

Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua gov’t hires law firm as sale of megayacht is challenged in Florida court

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has retained a U.S.-based law firm to represent its interests in a legal dispute over the sale of...
Dominican Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX

Dominican Republic suspends judicial notifications in Haiti

The Dominican Republic has temporarily suspended judicial notification services in Haiti, citing the growing insecurity and escalating violence in the neighboring country. The Ministry of...
US CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have filed a federal criminal complaint against five individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The...
Grenada sargassum

From seaweed to sustainability: Grenada’s innovative approach to sargassum

Have you heard of sargassum? It is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the Caribbean, Atlantic, and Mediterranean coasts in recent years. The...
Two Jamaicans Noel Mignott and Alison Ross

Jamaicans honored for contributions to Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism growth

Two Jamaican tourism marketing specialists, Noel Mignott and Alison Ross, were recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the development of tourism in Antigua...
Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley British Virgin Islands

New medical school in British Virgin Islands to open in July

The British Virgin Islands is set to make history this summer as it welcomes its first medical school. The Tortola campus of the Ponce...
Over 1,400 killed, hundreds kidnapped in Haiti this year – UN

UN Human Rights Chief warns Haiti crisis has reached breaking point

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Haiti, describing it as...
Jamaican Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica to host 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in July 2025

Plans are underway for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will be hosted...
Suriname Deports French criminals

Trinidad receives 11 nationals deported from the US

The Ministry of National Security in Trinidad has confirmed that 11 out of an expected 14 nationals deported from the United States arrived in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Skip to content