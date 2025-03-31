Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own “Jam-Iconic Experience” sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in a ceremony that highlighted the town’s historical significance.

The project, spearheaded by the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCO) in collaboration with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, features a stunning new sign strategically located at the entrance of the town on Foreshore Road. Designed by sculptor Scheed Cole, the sign is both eye-catching and informative, incorporating two storyboards and rum barrels that reflect Falmouth’s storied past in rum and sugar production.

This marks the third Jam-Iconic Experience sign erected by TPDCO, following similar installations at the Montego Bay airport roundabout in St. James and in Negril, Westmoreland.

During the unveiling, Minister Bartlett emphasized Falmouth’s special place in Jamaica’s history, recalling the town’s prominence as one of the wealthiest on the island, boasting nearly 100 plantations that produced sugar and rum for export to England. He noted that the new sign is a celebration of the town’s rich legacy, while also looking toward a sustainable and inclusive future for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“Falmouth continues to be a town of great cultural and historical significance. This project honours that legacy while looking ahead to a future where our tourism industry is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial to all,” Bartlett stated.

The Minister further explained that the sign’s modern twist on Falmouth’s history provides both locals and visitors with an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the town’s heritage, creating a space for shared experiences that go beyond just tourism.

Wade Mars, Executive Director of TPDCO, also highlighted the importance of the Jam-Iconic signs, noting that they offer great photo opportunities for visitors and draw attention to the town’s unique attractions. “In this day and age of social media, people want to make their own postcards. By visiting these sites, they can capture the history of a town visually,” Mars explained. He added that the Falmouth sign, with its two storyboards, successfully conveys the town’s historical essence.

Other notable figures at the unveiling ceremony included Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles, Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, and various local officials and residents.

The new Jam-Iconic Experience sign is expected to enhance Falmouth’s appeal, offering visitors a deeper connection to the town’s heritage while creating a memorable stop for anyone exploring the area.