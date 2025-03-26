Direct flights between Jamaica and Dubai begin April through Emirates

In a landmark development for Jamaica’s tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has announced that Emirates Airline will commence flights to the island starting in April. This marks the first time a Middle Eastern airline will serve the English-speaking Caribbean, signaling a major step forward for Jamaica’s global connectivity.

The new route will operate from Dubai with a transit stop in Germany before landing in Montego Bay. Minister Bartlett emphasized the significance of this milestone, highlighting the years of negotiations that led to this moment.

“This is one of the great accomplishments of my tenure as minister,” Bartlett stated. “We began discussions with Emirates before COVID, and now we are finally seeing it come to fruition.”

According to Bartlett, this move strategically positions Jamaica as a hub for Middle Eastern tourism into the wider Caribbean. “This will achieve a number of objectives, including reinforcing Montego Bay’s role as a hub,” he said. “It aligns with the multi-destination tourism strategy we’ve been championing and firmly places Jamaica at the center of a new wave of travel connectivity.”

The announcement comes amid Jamaica’s broader efforts to expand its global tourism footprint beyond its traditional markets in North America and Europe. With Emirates now onboard, Bartlett said the island will strengthen its links to emerging markets in the Middle East, Asia, and beyond, creating new opportunities for investment and cultural exchange.

“Jamaica will now position itself as a leading destination in the region for multiple markets around the world,” he declared.

State Minister for Tourism, Delano Seiveright, confirmed that Emirates has partnered with German airline Condor to offer this service, as Condor already operates flights to Jamaica. However, he underscored that the long-term objective is to secure non-stop flights between Dubai and Jamaica.

“We’ve been having discussions with Emirates since 2022, encouraging them to consider nonstop service between Dubai and Jamaica,” Seiveright said. “They are very keen on doing so. We still have some ways to go, but we’re very happy to now have a direct flight. This will make it much more seamless for Jamaicans and visitors to travel between the two destinations, and we’re excited about that.”

As Jamaica continues to expand its tourism reach, this new service marks a critical milestone in strengthening the country’s position as a premier global destination.