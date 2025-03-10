NewsCaribbeanTravel

Caribbean tourism leadership honored at PATWA International Travel Awards

Caribbean tourism leaders
Pictured L-R are Mureen James (MBCC), Joy Jibrilu (NPIPB), Narendra Ramgulam and Dona Regis-Prosper (CTO), Florian Valmy-Devillers (CTO Chapter UK & Europe), Melnecia Marshall and Minister Marsha Henderson (St. Kitts & Nevis), Minister Carlos James (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Chevannes Barragan De Luz (Jamaica Tourist Board), and Denar Brown (MBCC).
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Caribbean tourism leaders received top accolades at the 25th edition of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards, held during ITB Berlin last week.

The region’s significant contributions to global tourism were celebrated across multiple categories, with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its Secretary-General, Dona Regis-Prosper, earning prestigious awards.

The CTO was named Best Organization – Regional Tourism, an acknowledgment of its efforts to strengthen the Caribbean’s tourism sector through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable practices. Meanwhile, Regis-Prosper was honored for Individual Excellence in Tourism Development, recognizing her leadership and transformative impact on the organization in less than two years.

“This honor is a reflection of the dedication and resilience of the entire Caribbean tourism industry, including our very capable leaders,” said Regis-Prosper. “The CTO will continue to champion initiatives that enhance our destinations, foster partnerships, and ensure the region remains a world-class tourism powerhouse,” she added, expressing gratitude to the Cayman Islands and Barbados for their chairmanship during her tenure.

Caribbean leaders and destinations recognized

Several Caribbean ministers and destinations were also awarded for their exceptional contributions to tourism:

  • Edmund Bartlett (Jamaica): Tourism Minister of the Year – Innovation
  • Marsha Henderson (St. Kitts & Nevis): Woman Tourism Minister of the Year – Caribbean
  • Oneidge Walrond (Guyana): Tourism Minister of the Year – Ecological Tourism
  • Carlos James (St. Vincent and the Grenadines): Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainable Tourism

Caribbean destinations shine

  • Jamaica: Destination of the Year for Romance
  • Guyana: Destination of the Year for Natural Attractions
  • Nassau & Paradise Island: Destination of the Year for Marine Tourism
  • St. Vincent & the Grenadines: Destination of the Year for Eco-Adventures
  • St. Kitts & Nevis: Destination of the Year for Hidden Treasures

The Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) in Jamaica received the award for Best Venue for Meetings & Conferences, with its Executive Director, Mureen James, earning a Gold Award for Hospitality Operations. Additionally, Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB), was presented with the Caribbean Destination Management Award.

The awards were handed out by PATWA Secretary-General Yatan Ahluwalia and Dr. Alain St. Ange, former Minister of Tourism of Seychelles, highlighting the Caribbean’s growing influence in the global tourism landscape.

