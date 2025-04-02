Beenie Man, Masicka, and more added to St. Thomas Carnival Village lineup

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has unveiled an expanded lineup of performers for the highly anticipated 2025 St. Thomas Carnival Village, further building on an already star-studded event.

Previously, the Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals had announced that the 73rd Annual St. Thomas Carnival Village would kick off on Monday, April 28, featuring six free Village Nights headlined by global dancehall icon Shabba Ranks and international soca superstar Kes. The festival also boasts a stellar lineup of local talent, including Pressure Busspipe, Adam O, Th3rd, Star Martin, Mic Love, Temisha, Shaw HP, and Spectrum Band, all representing the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Now, additional powerhouse acts have been added to the mix, including internationally acclaimed Soca star Nadia Batson, high-energy groups Ridge, Kollision Band, Full Blown, and Kai. Fans of dancehall and reggae can look forward to electrifying performances from global superstars Masicka and Beenie Man. Additionally, Lady Lava and Mical Teja will bring dynamic sets, while crowd favorite Uncle Mehn is set to entertain with his signature energy and engagement.

In addition to the live performances, Carnival Village will feature a vibrant mix of local and international DJs. Virgin Islands favorites Lady Mix, Supa Trakz Int’l, VI Dream Team, and DJ Reg will represent the territory, while globally renowned DJs Avalanche, Kevin Crown, and DJ Whutever from iHeart Radio will add an international flair to the festivities.

“This year’s Carnival Village lineup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism. “By blending the best of Caribbean music, internationally acclaimed artists, and local DJ talent, we are creating an atmosphere that celebrates our culture while offering unforgettable entertainment for our residents and visitors alike.”

USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull also emphasized the significance of the annual celebrations, stating, “These festivals are special because they highlight the best of Caribbean culture and celebrate the rich traditions that unite us all. Our goal is to authentically showcase Caribbean artistry and talent for all those attending the festival.”

The 2025 St. Thomas Carnival Village promises an exhilarating fusion of music, culture, and community. With the addition of these top-tier performers, attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere where local traditions meet international star power. For the complete lineup, performance schedule, and event details, visit https://www.visitusvi.com/events/st-thomas-carnival/.