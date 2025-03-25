Shabba Ranks and Kes to headline 73rd annual St. Thomas Carnival Village

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals have unveiled the performance line-up for the highly anticipated 73rd Annual St. Thomas Carnival Village, set to kick off on Monday, April 28. This year’s event promises six free Village Nights, headlined by global dancehall icon Shabba Ranks and international soca superstar Kes.

USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte expressed his excitement, saying, “This year’s St. Thomas Carnival is going to be at another level. We’re thrilled to bring global talent to our islands while continuing to showcase local talent. The Village Night performers reflect the ongoing growth and influence of our three territorial carnivals.”

The event will feature a stellar line-up of local talent, including Pressure Busspipe, Adam O, Th3rd, Star Martin, Mic Love, Temisha, Shaw HP, and Spectrum Band, all taking the stage to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands.

USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull emphasized the significance of the annual celebrations, stating, “These festivals are special because they highlight the best of Caribbean culture and celebrate the rich traditions that unite us all. Our goal is to authentically showcase Caribbean artistry and talent for all those attending the festival.”

The Carnival will also showcase international acts, with Dominican bouyon band Triple Kay, merengue sensation El Blachy, and Trinidadian soca star Voice offering a diverse blend of musical styles that cater to the varied tastes of both residents and visitors.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, May 1, the festivities will continue with the traditional J’ouvert, featuring Virgin Islands breakout star Pumpa and Vincentian soca legend Skinny Fabulous. The night will culminate in a Wet Fete with performances from B-Squad, Quan, and Sisa.

This year’s Carnival promises to be a celebration of Caribbean culture, blending global and local talent for an unforgettable experience.