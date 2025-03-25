Entertainment

Shabba Ranks and Kes to headline 73rd annual St. Thomas Carnival Village

St. Thomas Carnival Village
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals have unveiled the performance line-up for the highly anticipated 73rd Annual St. Thomas Carnival Village, set to kick off on Monday, April 28. This year’s event promises six free Village Nights, headlined by global dancehall icon Shabba Ranks and international soca superstar Kes.

USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte expressed his excitement, saying, “This year’s St. Thomas Carnival is going to be at another level. We’re thrilled to bring global talent to our islands while continuing to showcase local talent. The Village Night performers reflect the ongoing growth and influence of our three territorial carnivals.”

The event will feature a stellar line-up of local talent, including Pressure Busspipe, Adam O, Th3rd, Star Martin, Mic Love, Temisha, Shaw HP, and Spectrum Band, all taking the stage to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands.

USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull emphasized the significance of the annual celebrations, stating, “These festivals are special because they highlight the best of Caribbean culture and celebrate the rich traditions that unite us all. Our goal is to authentically showcase Caribbean artistry and talent for all those attending the festival.”

The Carnival will also showcase international acts, with Dominican bouyon band Triple Kay, merengue sensation El Blachy, and Trinidadian soca star Voice offering a diverse blend of musical styles that cater to the varied tastes of both residents and visitors.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, May 1, the festivities will continue with the traditional J’ouvert, featuring Virgin Islands breakout star Pumpa and Vincentian soca legend Skinny Fabulous. The night will culminate in a Wet Fete with performances from B-Squad, Quan, and Sisa.

This year’s Carnival promises to be a celebration of Caribbean culture, blending global and local talent for an unforgettable experience.

 

More Stories

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter festival

Tobago is set to host one of the most anticipated Easter festivals this April, with reggae music icon Buju Banton returning to the island...
fenty beauty Rihanna Jamaica

Fenty Beauty confirms Jamaica launch with exclusive rollout in April

Jamaican beauty lovers, the wait is over—Fenty Beauty is officially coming to the island. Rihanna’s globally acclaimed beauty brand announced today that its products...
A Place in the Dark

Psychological drama ‘A Place in the Dark’ now streaming for free on Tubi

If you're searching for a gripping psychological drama, A Place in the Dark is now available to stream for free on Tubi—no subscription required....
Sean kingston

Sean Kingston appears in Broward federal court for fraud trial

Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston appeared in federal court on Monday for the first day of his trial, facing allegations of involvement in a $1...
Bugle and Inezi

Bugle and Inezi join forces on thought-provoking track ‘Cry Wolf’

Popular dancehall/reggae artist Bugle has teamed up with fellow recording artist Inezi for their latest collaboration, Cry Wolf. The track, produced by RedBridge Records,...
On The B Side

On The B Side celebrates 24 years of spoken word in South Florida

For nearly a quarter of a century, On The B Side has been a cornerstone of South Florida’s spoken word scene, providing a platform...
Shaggy and Paul Issa Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation

Shaggy to headline The Issa Trust Foundation concert on May 17th

Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy will headline the Issa Trust Foundation’s 20th annual “For The Children” charity event, set to take place on Saturday, May...
Curtis Myrie with Consul General Oliver Mair at the Jamaica Brew event

Curtis Myrie’s ‘Tick-Tock’ captures the tension of a nation on World Poetry Day

Jamaican poet and journalist Curtis Myrie delivers a powerful statement on World Poetry Day with his latest piece, Tick-Tock—a gripping poem that captures the...
Jada Kingdom

Jada Kingdom releases bold new single ‘G.A.D’

Multi-talented artist and Jamaican singer, songwriter, and producer Jada Kingdom is making waves with her daring new single, "G.A.D"—an acronym for "Girls Are Drugs."...
D’Yani

D’Yani’s ‘Muse’ EP tops charts, solidifies rising star status

Jamaican singer-songwriter D’Yani is making waves in the global music scene with his latest project, Muse, which has climbed to the top of the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter...

Skip to content