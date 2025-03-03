Travel

Bahamas aims to double hotel inventory in 10 years

The Bahamas welcomes 11.2 Million Visitors in 2024
Photo: Bahamas Family of Islands Geotourism Program
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Bahamas is setting ambitious goals to expand its tourism industry, aiming to double its hotel inventory over the next decade, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper.

Speaking at the Routes Americas conference in February, Cooper emphasized the potential for growth, citing the country’s existing stock of 15,000 hotel rooms as a foundation for significant expansion.

“I have said I would like to see that number double over the next 10 years,” Cooper stated. “I think that’s achievable. Every resort will contribute toward achieving that goal. Resorts that are not fully operational now will come on stream, but certainly, it takes time to develop a resort. We won’t achieve an additional 10,000 to 15,000 rooms immediately, but over time, this has to be the sustained strategy.”

The expansion strategy extends beyond New Providence to the Out Islands, which offer a more laid-back and authentic Bahamian experience. The government has launched a $300 million program to redevelop 14 airports across these islands, aiming to boost accessibility and attract a wider range of visitors. Enhancing infrastructure is seen as a critical step in supporting the projected hotel growth and distributing tourism benefits more evenly across the archipelago’s 16 main island destinations.

A record-breaking 2024 for Bahamas tourism

The push for more rooms comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for Bahamian tourism. In 2024, the Bahamas welcomed 11.2 million visitors, marking a 16.2% increase over the previous year and surpassing pre-COVID visitor levels from 2019 by 55%. Although this total fell short of Cooper’s projection of 12 million visitors, he touted the numbers as a remarkable achievement. “This is the best year ever, exceeding 2023’s record,” Cooper said at a press conference.

Foreign air arrivals in 2024 reached 1.72 million, matching the previous year and surpassing the 1.67 million arrivals recorded in 2019 by 3.3%. December 2024 was highlighted as the “best month ever” for arrivals, with 1.15 million visitors—a 14% increase over December 2023 and a 62% boost compared to the same period in 2019.

Significantly, islands like Grand Bahama and Abaco, which had struggled to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, showed strong rebounds. Grand Bahama saw an 8.7% growth in air arrivals, while Abaco experienced an 11.9% increase in 2024. Cooper described this as a cause for celebration, noting that it marks a return to pre-Dorian and pre-COVID levels. “This is truly a remarkable rebound,” he said.

Cruise tourism also played a significant role in the sector’s growth. Cruise visits to the Bahamas generated $654 million in spending during the 2023/2024 cruise year, a 61% increase compared to $405 million in 2018. Factoring in direct employment, taxes, and levies from the cruise sector, the total economic benefit is estimated to exceed $1.25 billion. Overall tourist spending in the country is projected to be around $6 billion.

Cooper acknowledged that the country’s “limited” room inventory had somewhat constrained the full potential for growth in air arrivals. However, the government’s focus on sustainable and diversified tourism growth remains evident. Recent initiatives promoting cultural and eco-tourism aim to attract travelers seeking more than just sun and sand, while the redevelopment of airports is expected to complement these efforts.

