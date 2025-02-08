The Bahamas welcomes 11.2 million visitors in 2024

The Bahamas set a new record by welcoming 11.2 million visitors in 2024, marking a 16.2% increase over the previous year, Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper announced yesterday. This record-breaking number also exceeded pre-COVID visitor levels from 2019 by 55%. However, the 2024 total fell short of Cooper’s projection of 12 million visitors for 2024.He touted the latest numbers, saying the “unprecedented growth” in the industry should be celebrated.

“This is the best year ever, exceeding 2023’s record,” Cooper said at a press conference.

Foreign air arrivals to the Bahamas in 2024 reached 1.72 million, matching the number from 2023 and surpassing the 1.67 million arrivals recorded in 2019 by 3.3%, Minister Chester Cooper reported. He highlighted December 2024 as the “best month ever” for arrivals, with 1.15 million visitors, a 14% increase over December 2023 and a 62% boost compared to the same period in 2019.

Additionally, islands like Grand Bahama and Abaco, which had struggled to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, saw significant increases in air arrivals, signaling a strong rebound for these affected areas.

Cooper announced an 8.7% growth in air arrivals for Grand Bahama and an 11.9% increase for Abaco in 2024. He described this as a cause for celebration, noting that it marks a return to pre-Dorian and pre-COVID levels. “This is truly a remarkable rebound,” Cooper said, reflecting on the recovery of these islands after the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

He also highlighted that these impressive tourism numbers were achieved despite challenges such as hurricanes Milton and Oscar and the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, Cooper acknowledged that the country’s “limited” room inventory had somewhat constrained the full potential for growth in air arrivals.

Cruise visits to the Bahamas generated $654 million in spending during the 2023/2024 cruise year, a remarkable 61% increase compared to $405 million in 2018, according to Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper.

Cooper further noted that when factoring in direct employment, taxes, and levies from the cruise sector, the total economic benefit exceeds $1.25 billion. Overall tourist spending in the country is estimated to be around $6 billion, highlighting the significant economic impact of the tourism sector.

In January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the Bahamian economy’s “remarkable” post-pandemic recovery, fueled by a strong rebound in tourism.

However, the agency noted that growth is slowing.